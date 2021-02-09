From nameless singer to audition winner: Lee Seung-yoon wins ‘Sing Again’

Singer No. 30, Lee Seung-yoon, performs on JTBC’s “Sing Again” on Monday. (JTBC)



Lee Seung-yoon -- singer No. 30 on the JTBC audition program “Sing Again” -- was declared the winner on Monday, bringing the three-month-long competition to a close.



“Sing Again,” which aired its first episode in November, captured the audience by giving a second chance to 71 singers who had released albums in the past but never attained popularity. The singers were called by their numbers instead of their names, piquing viewers’ curiosity.



The six finalists -- Yoari (No. 47), Jeong Hong-il (No. 29), Lee So-jung (No. 11), Lee Mu-jin (No. 63), Lee Jung-kwon (No. 20) and Lee Seung-yoon (No. 30) -- delivered their final performances Monday. The winner was determined by scores from judges (40 percent), online voting before the show (10 percent) and live voting (50 percent).



Singer No. 30, Lee Seung-yoon, wins JTBC’s “Sing Again.” (JTBC)