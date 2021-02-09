 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon strives to win back public support in polls

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Feb 9, 2021 - 15:41       Updated : Feb 9, 2021 - 15:48
President Moon Jae-in talks with a merchant at a traditional market in central Seoul during last year's Chuseok holiday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in talks with a merchant at a traditional market in central Seoul during last year's Chuseok holiday. (Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in, whose job approval rating fell again this week, is striving to win back public support, making more frequent on-site contact with the public ahead of the Lunar New Year’s holiday that starts Thursday.

According to a recent poll by Realmeter on Monday, his approval rating marked 39.3 percent, down 3.2 percentage points from a week ago. The fall came after his approval bounced back starting this year to remain in the 40 percent range for weeks.

Realmeter said political disputes over the government’s alleged plans to help North Korea build a nuclear power plant at the time of the 2018 inter-Korean summit negatively affected his job approval overall.

Last week, Cheong Wa Dae flatly denied the allegation in an unusually strong and prompt manner, calling the opposition’s claims “outdated ideological strife.”

“Cheong Wa Dae made all-out efforts to cut off the dispute,” a political analyst said on condition of anonymity. “They may have thought that the allegation could extend to Moon’s nuclear phase-out policy overall, affecting his state administration in the first half of this year.”

It is extremely difficult for a Korean president to maintain a high approval rating in the final year under the nation’s five-year single-term system. Compared to his predecessors, Moon still enjoys higher popularity.

Late President Kim Dae-jung, who is best known for his “Sunshine Policy” of engagement with North Korea, won 24 to 33 percent in approval ratings in the final year, while President Lee Myung-bak from the conservative bloc earned 23 to 25 percent ratings during the same period.

Observers say Moon needs to maintain his approval rating in the 40s not to become a “lame duck,” considering he won 41 percent of votes in the 2017 presidential election.

After a busy first month with diplomatic and political affairs, the president is expected to focus on people’s livelihood issues for the time being, including the COVID-19 vaccine campaign that starts later this month.

“The government will do its best to come up with sufficient measures in a bold manner within a range that finances can afford,” Moon said Monday at a meeting with senior aides, hinting at additional relief handouts to individuals and small businesses hit hard by the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

During this week’s holiday, Moon plans to stay at his presidential residence and monitor the coronavirus response. During last year’s Chuseok holiday, he also did not visit Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, where his private residence is located, and instead stayed in Seoul to encourage front-line health care workers and other public servants. 

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114