 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Seoul Institute of the Arts presents ‘Genoma Scenico’ with Nicola Galli

By Song Donna
Published : Feb 9, 2021 - 14:02       Updated : Feb 9, 2021 - 14:02
The Seoul Institute of the Arts offers a global art and technology game created by Italian choreographer Nicola Galli. (Seoul Institute of the Arts)
The Seoul Institute of the Arts offers a global art and technology game created by Italian choreographer Nicola Galli. (Seoul Institute of the Arts)
The Seoul Institute of the Arts will livestream a dance workshop with Italian choreographer Nicola Galli on Tuesday through the school’s official YouTube channel.

The workshop, to be streamed at 5 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m., is part of the “Crossing the Sea” project undertaken with the support of the Italian Ministry of Culture and Heritage. Its purpose is to connect the arts scenes in Italy, Asia and the Middle East.

Students can become choreographers by playing this online dance game. (Seoul Institute of the Arts)
Students can become choreographers by playing this online dance game. (Seoul Institute of the Arts)
Italian choreographer Jacopo Jenna began the workshops in 2019, and now the workshops continue with Nicola Galli, who creates performances that incorporate theater and modern dance. Galli created the interactive choreographic game “Genoma Scenico” in 2018.

Participants play Genoma Scenico online through livestream screens at ATEC. (Seoul Institute of the Arts)
Participants play Genoma Scenico online through livestream screens at ATEC. (Seoul Institute of the Arts)
Originally an offline game, Genoma Scenico is now online and allows users to choose cards that determine the choreography for the dancers.

The workshop was held online from Feb. 1 to Tuesday at ATEC, the institute’s center for research and creative activity. Artists and 10 students worked to create realistic workshops with the guidance of dancer and dance professor Jang Hye-jin. To abide by the quarantine guidelines, the two teams occupied different studios.

By Song Donna (donnadsong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114