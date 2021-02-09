 Back To Top
National

Culture minister nominee vows efforts to recover COVID-19-hit culture, sports, tourism sectors

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2021 - 13:31       Updated : Feb 9, 2021 - 13:31

Culture Minister nominee Hwang Hee takes an oath during a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Culture Minister nominee Hwang Hee pledged efforts Tuesday to help recover the culture, sports and tourism sectors hit particularly hard by the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Those who work in the culture, sports and tourism fields have been under bigger and graver pain from the COVID-19 pandemic," the nominee said in his speech to the parliamentary culture committee during a confirmation hearing.

"I will pour my utmost efforts to helping them recover rapidly if I am appointed a minister," said Hwang, who is also a sitting lawmaker affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party.

The nominee also stressed that investment in cultural infrastructure could help boost the quality of cultural content for the public as well as spearheading the government's Korean New Deal drive to harness growth.

The nominee is currently facing various allegations, particularly in connection with the financial source of his family's overseas travel, education fees and other expenditures, raised by the opposition bloc.

"There have been concerns and news reports about me (on the allegations. But) I will work hard to help the culture, sports and tourism industries (and the country) overcome COVID-19." he noted. (Yonhap)

