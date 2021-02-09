 Back To Top
National

S. Korea implements tougher rules on animal abuse, pet owners

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2021 - 11:16       Updated : Feb 9, 2021 - 11:16
Pets (Yonhap)
Pets (Yonhap)
South Korea said Tuesday it plans to implement revised rules on animal abuse this week that center on tougher punishment and more regulations on pet owners.

Starting Friday, those who slaughter animals cruelly will face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of 30 million won ($26,840), according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. It compares with the previous ceiling of two years.

Owners of fierce dogs are obligated to purchase insurance packages, and violators will be slapped with a fine of 3 million won. The move is aimed at helping victims of fierce dog-related incidents promptly receive compensation.

The country categorizes Tosas, American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, rottweilers and other related mixed breeds as fierce dogs.

All owners need to use a leash that is no longer than 2 meters when taking their pets outside. This measure will come with a grace period of one year.

All pets also need to wear name tags that include information of owners and contact numbers.

Dogs that have worked for state organizations, including the police and the military, along with assistant dogs, cannot be used for animal experiments.

Animal experiments at schools, however, which were fully banned in principle in the past, will be allowed as long as they are reviewed by an ethics committee. (Yonhap)
