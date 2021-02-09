LCK generation change, while Faker and Deft hit milestones

Faker plays his 600th game in the LCK on Feb. 3. (Riot Games)



As the decade-old League of Legends Champions Korea matures, rookie players are replacing several veteran players this year with the introduction of the franchise system.



The LCK teams have shown a preference for new, younger faces -- players with excellent mechanical skills to lead them for multiple years -- rather than experienced veterans who have only a few years left to play as their mechanical skills go downhill with age. Longtime veterans who represented the LCK such as Kuro, Smeb, GorillA and Spirit announced their retirement in the offseason, signaling the end of an era.



As there is currently a minimum age limit of 17 for LCK players, talented players who just turned 17 made their debuts this year, including Zeus of T1 and Karis of Gen.G -- all of whom were hyped up before their debut matches because of their performances online.



Deft achieves his 300th win in the LCK on Feb. 6. (Twitter)