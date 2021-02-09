 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

NK leader raps economic agencies for 'passive, self-protecting tendencies'

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2021 - 09:06       Updated : Feb 9, 2021 - 09:06

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the first plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang on Jan. 10, 2021, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the first plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang on Jan. 10, 2021, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rapped economic agencies for "passive and self-protecting tendencies" as he held a Workers' Party meeting to finalize this year's plans to carry out policy goals set forth at last month's rare party congress, state media said Tuesday.

The North unveiled a new five-year economic development plan at the eighth congress of the party last month, with a focus on self-reliance in the face of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its regime.

On Monday, leader Kim attended the second plenary meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee to push ahead with "strategic tasks" set forth during the party congress, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the meeting, Kim delivered a report on implementing the first year's tasks of the five-year economic plan and "evinced the determination and will of the Party Central Committee" to push forward the economic construction "despite the persistent emergency anti-epidemic situation," the KCNA said.

In particular, Kim criticized "passive and self-protecting tendencies revealed by the state economic guidance organs" in setting this year's goals and stressed the "principled matters for overcoming the tendencies and organizing the economic work in an innovative and meticulous way."

In the report, Kim urged increased production of iron, steel and chemical fertilizer, calling them the "main link in the chain of national economy." He laid out this year's economic goals in key industrial fields, including electric power, coal, railway transport, construction materials, light industry and commerce.

A plenary session of the Central Committee usually takes place at least once a year to decide its key policy line, organization reshuffles and other major issues.

The first plenary meeting of the party committee was held last month during the party congress.

The KCNA did not provide information on when Tuesday's plenary meeting will end. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114