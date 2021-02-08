[Graphic News] Number of cattle in S. Korea grows 3.9% in Q4









The number of cattle in South Korea rose nearly 4 percent in the fourth quarter of the year on increased beef consumption, government data showed.



Asia‘s fourth-largest economy had 3.36 million cattle, including Korean-breed cattle known as “hanwoo,“ as of Dec. 1, up 3.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



It represents the largest-ever fourth-quarter tally since the statistical agency began tracking related data in 1983.



The fourth-quarter increase resulted from rising consumption of beef, which led to price hikes and prompted farmers to raise more beef cattle, the agency said. (Yonhap)











