VR journalism seeks new ways of storytelling

Screenshot of trailer from the last episode of season 2, “Meeting You: Meeting Kim Yong-kyun” aired on Feb. 4. (MBC)

In a deep, dark underground tunnel, photos of a young man appear, alongside those of his favorite music albums, films, endearing messages exchanged with his parents and video clips of him fooling around cheerfully with his friends.



As one walks through the tunnel, the young man’s access card for Taean power station appears. It reads, “Name: Kim Yong-kyun; Expiration date: 2018-12-31.”



Those are scenes from the last episode of season 2 of MBC’s VR documentary series, “Meeting You,” broadcast on Feb. 4. The hour-long documentary was based on a true story that occurred in 2018, aiming to bring back to life of a then 24-year-old Kim.



“If we can travel into other people’s time and space, would we understand them?” the narrator said at the start of the episode.



Kim, a contract worker at a power plant in Taean, passed away on December 2018, due to a tragic accident caused by a malfunctioning conveyor belt.



After getting consent from Kim’s family, the production team met with his colleagues at work, close friends and relatives, to recreate scenes of his workplace and life based on interviews, using the latest VR technology.



A group of 12 ordinary citizens who had only heard Kim’s story through the media, then visited the studio that had been redesigned with computer graphics into a power plant facility.



Entering into Kim’s world through VR, some participants shivered in fear and anger, while others looked back on the past, regretting the times they turned away from such news with disinterest.



Screenshot of trailer from the first episode of “Meeting You” aired on February 2020. (MBC)