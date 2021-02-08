 Back To Top
Business

WeMakePrice names new CEO and vows investment in technology

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Feb 8, 2021 - 14:59       Updated : Feb 8, 2021 - 14:59
Newly appointed CEO of WeMakePrice Ha Song (WeMakePrice)
Online e-commerce company WeMakePrice named its former vice president as the new CEO in an announcement Monday.

Ha Song, who had been the acting CEO since last August after former CEO Park Eun-sang took a leave of absence for health reasons, will now lead the company.

“We plan to strengthen our industry-leading curation service and invest in technology advancement in order to become a competitive platform strictly from the users’ perspective.

Ha joined the company in 2015 and has overlooked multiple aspects of the business ranging from marketing and business strategies to logistics.

The move comes as the country’s e-commerce industry is going through a shakeup amid growing competition.

Last month, eBay Korea appointed Chun Hang-il as its new chief executive officer, amid growing speculation that the US e-commerce firm is poised to sell its business interests in South Korea.

The appointment came soon after eBay announced its evaluating “a range of strategic alternatives for its Korea business.”

Prior to joining WeMakePrice, Ha was a senior researcher at Samsung Economic Research Institute

Following the move, former CEO Park will take on an advisory role, the company added.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
