Two minor natural quakes hit N. Korea's eastern region: KMA

This map, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of a 2.3 magnitude natural earthquake that struck Hamkyong Province in North Korea on Monday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)

Two minor natural earthquakes struck North Korea's eastern region early Monday, South Korea's state weather agency said.



The first quake with a magnitude of 3.2 was detected at around 3:37 a.m., 37 kilometers north-northeast of Changjin, South Hamkyong Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



The epicenter was at a latitude of 40.67 degrees north and a longitude of 127.45 degrees east, the agency said.



The second quake of magnitude 2.3 struck about four hours later at around 7:46 a.m., 43 km northeast of Changjin. The epicenter was at a latitude of 40.64 degrees north and a longitude of 127.62 degrees east.



Both earthquakes occurred at a depth of 24 km and posted a maximum 1 on a seismic intensity scale, which means that most people would not have felt the tremor.



"It takes time to determine whether the second earthquake was the aftershock of the first one or a separate quake," a KMA official said. (Yonhap)