[News Focus] 3 in 5 Koreans question real estate tax hikes

President Moon Jae-in is seen on the TV at a real estate agency in Seoul on Jan. 18, when he unveiled 2021 policy directions in a press conference at Cheong Wa Dae.



SEJONG -- The Moon Jae-in administration had been active in raising property taxes, claiming that the aggravated tax burden for multiple home-owners would eventually curb apartment prices.



But housing prices in Seoul and some other major cities have continued to climb to record-highs. The government still maintains the policy of higher taxation on real estate, while more and more people have become skeptical about it in terms of efficacy.



A recent survey suggests a dominant portion of people’s distrust in the government’s “anti-speculation” policy.



According to a poll by the Korea Society Opinion Institute, 61.4 percent of people surveyed responded that they “disagree with” the argument that the hikes in comprehensive real estate holding tax and capital gains tax have brought, or would bring, market stabilization.



In the KSOI poll, conducted on 1,000 people nationwide and was publicized on Jan. 26, only 35.8 percent of them said they agreed on the policy direction.



