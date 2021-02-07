Ultrafine dust density falls to lowest for January

This file photo, taken on Jan. 31, 2021, shows a hazy sky above southeastern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Last month's ultrafine dust density was the lowest for January since record keeping began in 2015, the environment ministry said Sunday.



The average PM 2.5 reading across the country was 20 micrograms per cubic meter, down from 26 micrograms per cubic meter in January 2020, the ministry said, referring to a measure for ultrafine particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter.



PM 2.5 dust particles are a class one carcinogen.



There were 10 "good" ultrafine dust days in January, up four from last year, and one "bad" ultrafine dust day, down six from last year.



A "good" day refers to a PM 2.5 reading of 0-15 micrograms per cubic meter, which is followed by "normal" days of 16-35 micrograms, "bad" days of 36-75 micrograms and "very bad" days of more than 76 micrograms.



The ministry said the improved air quality was partly attributable to a continental anticyclone in January, which led to the inflow of less contaminated air currents and proper atmospheric diffusion.



It said it plans to study the causes further, including by measuring the effects of the government's seasonal fine dust management system, which operates from December to March each year.



The system, which was launched in 2019 to fight air pollution, calls for restricting operations of dilapidated diesel vehicles, coal plants, construction sites and other large emitters of ultrafine dust, strengthening roadside cleaning and increasing parking fees at public car parks during the winter months. (Yonhap)