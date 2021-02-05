 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

FSC chief vows monitoring system to detect illegal short selling

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Feb 5, 2021 - 18:00       Updated : Feb 5, 2021 - 18:01
FSC Chairman Eun Sung-soo speaks at a parliamentary interpellation session Friday at the National Assembly. (Yonhap)
FSC Chairman Eun Sung-soo speaks at a parliamentary interpellation session Friday at the National Assembly. (Yonhap)


Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo on Friday pledged all-out efforts to establish a monitoring system to detect illegal short selling before the financial regulator allows the practice to resume in May. 

Short selling is a trading tactic whereby investors immediately sell borrowed stocks on a bet that share prices will fall, allowing them to later repurchase the stocks and return them to the lender. Some investors sell stocks without borrowing, known as “naked” short selling, which is currently illegal in the local capital market. 

“Retail investors have spoken against the rampant practice of illegal short selling and the uneven playing field (between them and institutional as well as foreign investors) in the market,” Eun said during a parliamentary interpellation session regarding the government’s policies. 

“Procedures are underway at the FSC to set up a real-time monitoring system that keeps track of local brokerages’ data processing to prevent illegal short selling attempts, which is expected to be in operation by the end of this month. Since there’s time until May 3 to fully prepare for the system, we will carry out a series of trial tests before then.”

Responding to mounting concerns over retail investors’ lack of access to short selling, the financial regulator was in talks with some local securities firms, the Korea Exchange and related market observers on ways to allow retail investors to borrow more shares from brokerages for short selling, Eun added. 

On Wednesday the financial authority announced that it was extending the current temporary ban on short selling until May 2. Starting May 3, short selling of Kospi 200 and Kosdaq 150 stocks will be permitted with some restrictions. The announcement drew mixed reactions from the market, with some favoring investor protection and others denouncing state intervention.

The FSC imposed a temporary ban on short selling in March last year to counter the market volatility triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as did other countries including Malaysia, Thailand, France, Spain, Italy and Belgium. With the ban having been in place for almost a year, South Korea is the country with the world’s longest-running restrictions on short sales, according to Bloomberg.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114