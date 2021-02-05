Kakao introduces remote work solution, digital wallet at OECD event

Kakao logo (Kakao)
Kakao introduced its newly developed mobile-based remote work solution and digital wallet during the second roundtable meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Digital for SMEs global initiative, the company said Friday.
Kakao was the only official partner company from Asia to join the two-day event held online to promote discussions on how to enable small and medium-sized enterprises to make the most of the ongoing digital shift.
At the meeting, Kakao introduced its new enterprise messenger Kakao Work, which combines the existing user interface of popular messenger app KakaoTalk and its self-developed AI assistant and cloud-based security system.
Kakao also introduced its messenger-embedded Kakao Wallet that comes with a digital certification feature.
Kim Dae-won, director of Kakao’s policy research team, said more SMEs have begun seeking optimized and affordable tools that can increase efficiency when they implement remote work models amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kim expressed hopes that its remote work solution for the digital transformation would be more accessible to local SMEs.
Meanwhile, Kakao’s partner firm Jeongyookgak, a local startup that operates direct-to-consumer platforms for meat products, was also invited to the event to share its experience in digital transformation.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)