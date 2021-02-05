UN grants sanctions waiver to S. Korean group for improving drinking water in NK

United Nations (Yonhap)

The United Nations has granted a sanctions waiver for a South Korean organization working on a project to provide safe drinking water to North Korea, a UN website showed Friday.



This marks this year's first UN sanctions exemption to North Korea.



The organization was given an exemption for nine months until Oct. 22, 2021, according to the website. The website did not identify the name of the organization, nor did it specify the size of the assistance and other details.



In November, a UN Security Council panel approved a proposal to extend the exemption period for sanctions on humanitarian assistance to North Korea from six months to nine months.



Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the UN. (Yonhap)