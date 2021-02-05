Seoul designates garbage discharge dates during Lunar New Year holiday

Vice Environment Minister Hong Jeong-kee visits a public recycling site located in Songpa, Seoul, on Tuesday, to inspect the site ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Friday that it will implement the city’s comprehensive cleanup measures to help residents spend Lunar New Year‘s Day in a pleasant environment.



To prevent inconvenience during the holiday period, the government plans to designate both discharging and collection dates of domestic waste, dividing the dates for different regions into three sections: before, during and after the Lunar New Year’s Day.



Starting next week, from Monday to Wednesday, before the actual holiday period, household waste can be discharged as usual, to be collected and sent to waste disposal facilities, such as landfills located in metropolitan areas and other resource facilities.



However, during the holiday period that follows from Thursday,, caution is needed since each region within Seoul has been designated a different garbage discharge date, due to public cleaners’ days off and the closure of the Seoul metropolitan area landfills and related facilities.



Household waste can be thrown away in the districts of Seongdong and Gangnam on Feb. 11, Jongno and Gangdong on Feb. 12, and Yeongdeungpo and Songpa on Feb. 13. On the last day of the holiday, Feb. 14, garbage can be disposed of throughout Seoul.



Seoul's Garbage discharge dates during Lunar New Year holiday (Seoul Metropolitan Government)