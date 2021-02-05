7 foreigners deported for breaching quarantine rules

Medical workers meet passengers arriving at Incheon Airport on Jan. 10. (Yonhap)
The Ministry of Justice said Thursday that seven foreigners had been deported from South Korea for breaking the country’s quarantine rules since November. Fourteen others were fined.
One of the deportees was an Indonesian sailor who arrived at Incheon Airport on Dec. 17 and was instructed to enter a government-designated quarantine facility. But the man went into an airport restroom to change clothes and escaped in a taxi, the ministry said. The police arrested him a week later.
A total of 68 foreigners have been deported since the mandatory self-isolation rules became effective in April, according to the ministry. An additional 81 foreign nationals have been forced to leave the country at the airport after refusing to follow the country’s two-week quarantine guidelines.
Under the quarantine rules, everyone arriving from overseas must self-isolate for 14 days, either at home or at a designated facility. The rules apply to both Koreans and foreigners.
The Justice Ministry has made exceptions in cases where foreigners violated the self-isolation protocols to receive urgent medical care, fining them but allowing them to stay in the country.
The ministry said it would continue to respond sternly when foreigners deliberately hinder the government’s quarantine efforts.
Asking foreign nationals to follow social distancing measures and stay put during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, the ministry added that it would inspect facilities where foreigners often gather.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)