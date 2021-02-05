 Back To Top
Entertainment

Girl group TWICE to hold online concert in Japan next month

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 5, 2021 - 13:26       Updated : Feb 5, 2021 - 13:26

This image, provided by JYP Entertainment on Friday, shows a promotional image for TWICE's upcoming livestream concert in Japan next month. (JYP Entertainment)
This image, provided by JYP Entertainment on Friday, shows a promotional image for TWICE's upcoming livestream concert in Japan next month. (JYP Entertainment)
K-pop girl group TWICE will hold a digital concert that will be broadcast live in Japan next month, the act's management agency said Friday.

"TWICE in Wonderland" will air at 7 p.m. on March 6 in collaboration with Japan's biggest mobile operator NTT DoCoMo, according to JYP Entertainment.

The gig will be powered by state-of-the-art technology like augmented reality and mixed reality, allowing fans to enjoy a more lively concert experience, the agency explained.

TWICE -- consisting of members from Korea, Japan and Taiwan -- has built up a solid fan base in Japan. The nine-piece act held a concert at Tokyo Dome in just 21 months after its debut, a record for the quickest appearance at the famed venue by an overseas artist.

The multinational act was set to hold another concert at the venue but had to call it off due to the ongoing new coronavirus pandemic. TWICE instead held its first digital concert for global fans in August. (Yonhap)

