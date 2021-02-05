NK paper stresses central leadership to achieve new economic objectives

This image, captured from the website of North Korea's Rodong Sinmun on Sunday, shows senior officials at the country's Cabinet secretariat discussing ways to implement economic development plans unveiled at the ruling Workers' Party congress held in early January. (Rodong Sinmun)

North Korea's official newspaper on Friday called on officials to strictly follow central leadership to realize a self-reliant economy and carry out key policy goals unveiled in a rare party meeting last month.



At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted the failure to achieve his previous five-year development goals and unveiled a new scheme focusing on self-reliance in the face of the global pandemic and sanctions on his regime.



"We need to demonstrate the power of centralized self-reliance that thoroughly leads all sectors and units under the unified guidance and strategic control of the state," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an editorial.



The paper also warned people against seeking personal gains at the expense of national interests and urged them to prioritize the benefit of the country.



"We have to do away with outdated systems, as well as irrational and ineffective ways that stop us from progress, and we need to constantly innovate to meet new demands," it said.



The paper appeared to stress the central role of the Cabinet in achieving the North's economic goals as pointed out in the recent party congress.



During the party congress, Kim highlighted the role of the Cabinet as the "economy command of the country," calling it the major front for paving "a new avenue for socialist construction." (Yonhap)