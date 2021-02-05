Foreign minister says vaccine hoarding will only lengthen pandemic

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha delivers a speech during the Global Engagement and Empowerment Forum on Sustainable Development, hosted by Yonsei University, in Seoul, in this image captured from its YouTube streaming site on Friday. (Yonsei University's YouTube)
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday that the hoarding of vaccines by a few countries would only undermine the public interest and lengthen the pandemic.
“It is especially important to keep a distance from ‘vaccine nationalism’ and guarantee fair provision of vaccines to everyone at affordable costs,” Kang said during a congratulatory speech at a sustainable development forum hosted by Yonsei University.
“We need to invest in bolstering the national health system, and guarantee everyone equal access to COVID-19 tests, treatment and vaccines.”
She explained that Korea had helped 120 countries respond to the pandemic through its official development assistance program and is taking part in the COVAX Facility, a vaccine-sharing program to assist poorer countries.
Korea has announced that it will donate $10 million to the COVAX Facility.
The forum, called “3Ps Beyond Security: Peace, Prosperity and Partnership,” looked at the global crisis caused by the pandemic and international cooperation to overcome it.
Kang also mentioned that COVID-19 had raised awareness of climate change. She discussed Seoul’s efforts to deal with climate change, such as the “2050 carbon neutrality” and “Green New Deal” projects.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)