Army officer tests positive for coronavirus

An Army officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload among the military population to 554, the defense ministry said Friday.



The officer, based in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after an infection was reported at the base, according to the ministry.



The soldier was in quarantine and confirmed to be infected in a virus test conducted prior to release.



Nationwide, South Korea's total COVID-19 caseload broke the 80,000 mark Friday with 370 additional cases. (Yonhap)



