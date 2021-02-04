Mastermind of sexual abuse ring sentenced to additional 5 yrs in prison

The file photo taken March 25, shows Cho Ju-bin being taken into a car at a police station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The mastermind of an infamous Telegram sexual exploitation ring was sentenced to an additional five years in prison on Thursday for concealing profits from the crime for which had already been given a 40-year jail term last year.



The Seoul Central District Court found Cho Ju-bin guilty of hiding some 108 million won ($96,500) of criminal proceeds by receiving cryptocurrency for the sexually exploitative materials he sold on the pay-to-view chat rooms on Telegram.



The 25-year-old was also convicted of distributing sexually exploitative materials of 18 women and seven girls on Telegram chat rooms in November 2019 and March 2020.



With the five-year prison term given Thursday, Cho now has to stay behind bars for a total of 45 years.



The court banned him from working with children, youths and disabled people for five years. He also has to complete 40 hours of sexual offender treatment and wear an electronic bracelet for five years.



It said it imposed the harsh punishment as Cho had committed serious crimes that created a number of victims and showed no signs of regret.



In November of last year, Cho was sentenced to 40 years in prison for operating a criminal ring to make profits by producing and selling sexually abusive videos.



He was found to have blackmailed 74 women, including minors, into filming sexually exploitative content and sold the content to members of Baksabang, an online chat room he created on Telegram.



He has appealed the ruling, claiming that his sentence is too heavy compared with penalties for other felony cases.



Meanwhile, the Seoul court sentenced another man, surnamed Kang, to two months in prison for changing some 3.5 million won of the cryptocurrency earned through the crime into cash and delivering the money to Cho. (Yonhap)