Seoulites work less, spend more time on media amid coronavirus pandemic

(123rf)

People in Seoul spent less time working than usual and more time on media during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, a city government survey showed Thursday.



According to the online survey of 1,000 Seoul citizens aged 18 to 69, people worked an average of 5 hours and 19 minutes a day in 2020, down 12 minutes from 2019.



Time spent on media use went up, however, from 1 hour and 46 minutes in 2019 to 2 hours and 4 minutes in 2020. These activities included reading books and newspapers, watching television and playing online games.



People also spent less time on the road -- 1 hour and 1 minute as opposed to 1 hour and 9 minutes in 2019 -- and more time sleeping or doing housework.



The city government attributed the shorter traveling time to increased remote working and small merchants' business difficulties.



The average sleeping time increased by 9 minutes from 6 hours and 38 minutes to 6 hours and 47 minutes, while the average time spent on housework increased by 4 minutes from 1 hour and 58 minutes to 2 hours and 2 minutes.



People spent only 20 minutes on cultural activities and travel, down from 31 minutes in 2019, as many places were temporarily closed due to COVID-19.



More than half of respondents, or 51.9 percent, said anxiety over catching COVID-19 was the biggest struggle during the pandemic.



That was followed by virus restrictions, such as social distancing and refraining from gatherings, at 42.6 percent.



Respondents also found new pleasures, with 40 percent citing media activities and 28.5 percent citing walks in the neighborhood. (Yonhap)