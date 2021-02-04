[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Park Hyatt Busan presents ‘Just 4 Fun’



The Park Hyatt Busan provides a comfortable and safe staycation for four guests with its new package Just 4 Fun, until the end of the year.



The package includes a one-night stay in one of its family suites with extra beds. A complimentary breakfast at the hotel restaurant, welcome amenities including one bottle of red wine and fruit, and late checkout are among the benefits offered.



The package starts at 490,000 won and is available until Dec. 30 except for Saturdays, the Busan International Fireworks Festival period and Christmas Eve.



For more information and reservations, call Park Hyatt at (051) 990-1237.







‘Glamp-up’ family time with Four Seasons Hotel Seoul’s new kids’ package



The Four Seasons Seoul offers the Kids for All Seasons package, featuring a personalized kids’ glamping tent complete with bunting, foldaway bed and name board.



Available until the end of the year, the package includes free valet parking, seasonal children’s amenities and activities, and access to the hotel’s Kids for All Seasons Lounge on weekends and public holidays. Activities include classes on origami, baking cupcakes, drawing and making mini-pizzas. The package also includes a complimentary breakfast for two adults and children aged 4 and under, plus a half-price breakfast for children aged 5-12.



For more information and reservations, call the Four Seasons Seoul at (02) 6388-5000.







InterContinental Seoul Coex presents ‘Wise Drinking Life With Cookat Market’



InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong is offering the Wise Drinking Life With Cookat Market package.



The package comprises the popular traditional drink Goheung yuzu liquor, a dessert called the Strawberry-in-Milk Sticky Rice Cake and three spreads from Cookat Market.



During the Lunar New Year holiday, guests born in the Year of the Ox get a 10 percent discount and can participate in a lucky draw where a win is guaranteed.



The package is available until the end of March for 220,000 won.



For more information or to make reservations, call InterContinental Seoul Coex at (02) 3430-8888.







‘So Happy! Go Smile’ at Courtyard Seoul Times Square



Marriott’s Courtyard Seoul Times Square offers its “So Happy! Go Smile” package for the upcoming Lunar New Year.



The package includes a one-night stay, a smile cake and a bottle of sparkling wine. Late checkout until 2 p.m. is available, as well as complimentary use of the hotel’s fitness center.



The package costs 117,700 won for stays until the end of February and needs to be reserved at least two days in advance. Those using the package Feb. 8-14 can participate in a lucky draw.



For more information and reservations, call Courtyard Seoul Times Square at (02) 2638-3110.







‘Untact Berry’ and ‘Mega Berry Good’ at Seoul Dragon City



Hotelplex Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan, central Seoul, greets the coming spring with the private strawberry dessert promotion Untact Berry and the Mega Berry Good takeout promotion.



Untact Berry, available until April 29, consists of a one-night stay and a strawberry afternoon tea set with a variety gift box from global tea brand Steven Smith Teamaker. The tea set contains 10 types of strawberry desserts.



The Mega Berry Good promotion runs until the end of March and provides a strawberry afternoon tea set and two strawberry drinks to take out for 69,000 won from Mega Bites in the hotel lobby.



For more information, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.


