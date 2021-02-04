Navy cadet tests positive for coronavirus

Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)

A Naval Academy cadet has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 553.



The cadet at the academy in the southeastern city of Jinhae was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 upon return from vacation, according to the ministry.



All other cadets who were tested after returning from vacation tested negative for the virus, it said.



Nationwide, South Korea added 451 new virus cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 79,762. (Yonhap)