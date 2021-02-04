 Back To Top
National

South Korean Embassy in US to showcase new documentary on kimchi

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2021 - 09:04       Updated : Feb 4, 2021 - 09:04
Packaged kimchi products are displayed at a supermarket in central Seoul in this file photo taken on Oct. 9, 2020. (Yonhap)
Packaged kimchi products are displayed at a supermarket in central Seoul in this file photo taken on Oct. 9, 2020. (Yonhap)
WASHINGTON -- The South Korean Embassy in Washington said Wednesday it will soon release a documentary on kimchi, the most well-known traditional Korean dish that is also part of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The first of the three-part documentary, "Kimchi Universe," will be released next Friday, Lunar New Year's Day, according to the Korean Cultural Center in Washington.

It will be available for anyone to watch at the center's website at http://washingtondc.korean-culture.org.

The second and third parts of the series will be released over the next two months, it said.

The cultural center said the new documentary is partly designed to celebrate the Lunar New Year's Day but that it will help Americans better understand South Korean culture.

Kimchi is a traditional dish, most commonly made of fermented cabbage, and the process of making kimchi, called "kimjang," was designated a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013. (Yonhap)
