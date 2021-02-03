Minor party will not compete in mayoral by-elections amid sexual harassment scandal

Kang Eun-mi (center), the floor leader of the minor opposition Justice Party, speaks during a meeting on Wednesday. (Yonhap)



The minor progressive Justice Party decided Wednesday not to field candidates in the April mayoral by-elections in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal that led to the expulsion of its leader.



Kim Jong-cheol resigned as head of the party on Jan. 25 after admitting to sexually harassing a female lawmaker of the same party. He was expelled from the party Thursday.



"The party decided not to nominate candidates in the by-elections as a way of reflecting on itself and taking responsibility," a party official said after a meeting of the national committee, its top decision-making body.



Mayoral by-elections will be held in Seoul and Busan on April 7. The posts have remained vacant since then Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don resigned in April and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon killed himself in July, both amid accusations of sexual harassment and assault. (Yonhap)