 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Under pressure, FSC extends short selling ban by May

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Feb 3, 2021 - 18:13       Updated : Feb 3, 2021 - 18:13
 
FSC Chairman Eun Sung-soo (Financial Services Commission)
FSC Chairman Eun Sung-soo (Financial Services Commission)


South Korea’s top financial regulator said Wednesday that it has decided to extend a temporary ban on short selling until May 2, amid growing pressure from retail investors voicing concerns over possible damages in battles with sophisticated hedge funds. The ban was previously set to end March 15. 

The Financial Services Commission will then implement a partial reactivation of short selling from May 3, while establishing a stock loan system in the meantime, which enables retail investors to have better access to stock borrowing for short selling. 

“Under the envisioned measure, only large-cap stocks listed on the benchmark Kospi 200 and Kosdaq 150 are allowed for short selling practices. Whether to resume short selling of the remaining shares on other indexes will be confirmed later on after reviewing market conditions,” said FSC Chairman Eun Sung-soo during a press conference.

“The FSC reached a conclusion that it is undesirable to ban short selling indefinitely considering that the trading technique has become a global standard in recent years.” 

In March last year, the Financial Services Commission had imposed a six-month ban on short selling by institutional and foreign investors in a move to bring stability to the local stock market hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which was extended for another six months in August in the wake of the virus resurgence. 

At that time, the FSC vowed to resume short selling as early as March this year after setting up a system that increases retail investors’ access to short selling and that closely monitors related irregularities. 

Short selling is a trading tactic whereby investors immediately sell borrowed stocks on the belief that share prices will fall, allowing them to later repurchase the stocks to return them to the lender. The short sellers profit by buying the stock back at a price lower than it had previously sold it for.

The authority’s latest decision came amid retail investors’ growing calls for an outright ban on short selling, claiming the trading tactic creates an uneven playing field, as institutional and foreign investors have greater access to information and the capital needed to profit from falls in stock prices.


Demanding an outright ban on short selling, members of an advocate group of retail investors are driving a bus painted with messages like “I hate short selling” in front of the government complex building in Seoul on Feb. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)
Demanding an outright ban on short selling, members of an advocate group of retail investors are driving a bus painted with messages like “I hate short selling” in front of the government complex building in Seoul on Feb. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)


Starting Monday, a group of individual investors opposing resumption of short selling has been driving a bus painted with messages like “I hate short selling” around Seoul, which they say they will continue until March.

In addition, more than 200,000 people had signed an online petition on the Cheong Wa Dae website last month calling for financial authorities to permanently bar short selling.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114