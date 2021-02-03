National Museum wants people to visit Korea to see its artifacts

National Museum of Korea Director General Min Byoung-chan speaks during a press conference Wednesday. (NMK)



An exhibition hall for two Pensive Bodhisattvas, a science center for artifacts and the expansion of a children’s museum are some of the projects ahead this year for the National Museum of Korea. Director General Min Byoung-chan outlined the plans during a press conference Wednesday.



“I hope that foreigners can one day say that they came to the country to visit the National Museum of Korea,” Min said.



Other projects for the year include renovation of the exhibition halls showing donated items and supporting national museums in different regions of the country.



By November the museum will have a new 440-square-meter exhibition hall for two Pensive Bodhisattvas, both gilt-bronze statues produced during the Three Kingdoms period (57 BC- AD 668) that have been designated National Treasures. National Treasure No. 78 is 80 centimeters tall and wears a crown. National Treasure No. 83, at 93.5 centimeters, is the tallest Pensive Bodhisattva that still exists.



Min hopes to promote the two artifacts as pieces that people immediately associate with the museum.



“We all know there is the ‘Mona Lisa’ at the Louvre Museum in Paris. But when people think of the National Museum of Korea, there isn’t any representative piece that comes to their mind,” Min said.



The work of establishing a cultural heritage science center, essential to the task of examining and authenticating cultural heritage, will begin this year.



“We aim to establish a cultural heritage science center by 2024,” Min said. The museum will focus on collecting the necessary data over the next three years, he said.





Two Pensive Bodhisattvas, designated as National Treasures No. 78 (left) and No. 83 (NMK)