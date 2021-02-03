UN puts faith in Seoul’s leaflet ban

The UN secretary general’s office said Monday that it believes South Korea will respect human rights when it implements the ban on the cross-border launching of anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets.
The leafleting is set to become a felony in March under legislation introduced by Seoul to protect residents near the border, in fear of retaliation by Pyongyang, which fired at balloons carrying the leaflets, food and medicine in 2014. The two neighbors exchanged gunfire at the border.
“We trust that the Republic of Korea authorities will implement the law in full compliance with the Republic of Korea’s human rights obligations,” the office told Radio Free Asia, referring to the South’s official name. The office added that it was aware of “national security concerns” behind the ban.
The UN office was speaking in response to Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung who said in a letter to the UN and US Congress on Friday that the ban is minimum action to protect residents of border towns and is a vehicle to neutralize inter-Korean tension and forge better ties.
Seoul is enforcing the ban on the safety concerns of border towns who demand a halt to the leafleting, though critics accuse the government of sacrificing freedom of expression of the public as a whole to protect the residents.
Meanwhile, US Rep. Chris Smith, who until recently co-chaired the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, doubled down on slamming the ban because it violates freedom of expression. He said he will have a hearing in early March at the latest to discuss the ban.
“Members of Congress should speak out freely where they perceive a violation. … And, I would add, Koreans and others should speak out freely where they see infringements on free speech rights in the United States as well,” Smith told RFA Monday.
Local news outlets said the hearing will look at not only the ban but also on human rights conditions in general in Seoul, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter in Washington.
“Issues other than the ban could be brought to the table, if necessary,” one source was quoted as saying. The hearing is expected to call in sitting and former State Department officials, human rights experts and North Korean defectors.
By Choi Si-young
