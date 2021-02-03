 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

FSC advises internet-only banks expand mid-interest loans

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Feb 3, 2021 - 14:42       Updated : Feb 3, 2021 - 14:44
Financial Services Commission (Yonhap)
Financial Services Commission (Yonhap)
South Korea’s top financial regulator has advised the nation’s internet-only lenders to expand the supply of loan products for borrowers with low to moderate credit scores, officials said Wednesday.

“While the percentage of those with credit scores below 4 on a scale of 1 to 10 accounted for nearly 40 percent of all borrowers at first-tier banks, the country’s existing internet-only lenders Kakao Bank and K bank posted some 36 percent and 20 percent, respectively,” said Kwon Dae-young, director general of the Financial Services Commission‘s financial industry bureau during a press conference on the division’s policy direction for 2021 to foster the local finance sector.

“(The FSC) has been in talks with the internet-only banks about this issue and they have pledged to increase mid-interest-rate products. We will continue to encourage them to strengthen businesses for the low- and mid-credit borrowers.”

The move came amid rising concerns that the online-only banks have moved away from their established purpose, which was offering loans with relatively more favorable interest rates than conventional banks to support mid-credit borrowers like young people and small business owners. 

Toss Bank, the nation’s third internet-only bank expected to begin operation in July, will be also subject to the authorities’ guidance on mid-interest-rate lending business, Kwon added. 

Responding to the authority’s recommendation, Yoon Ho-young, CEO of Kakao Bank, the second internet-only lender that was launched in July 2017, said Tuesday the company will drastically extend the supply of mid-interest-rate loan products this year from last year’s 1.38 trillion won ($1.23 billion). 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114