Preliminary heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, surrounding areas

This file photo, taken last Thursday, shows people walking in heavy snow in Seoul. (Yonhap)

A preliminary heavy snow advisory has been issued for Wednesday evening in Seoul and surrounding areas, the state weather agency said.



Seoul and western Gyeonggi Province are expected to receive 3 to 10 centimeters of snowfall, while eastern Gyeonggi Province and parts of Gangwon Province are expected to receive up to 15 cm, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.



Many southern areas of the country, including parts of South and North Chungcheong provinces and the western inland areas of South Gyeongsang Province, are forecast to receive up to 5 cm of snow.



Temperatures in most parts of the country were expected to rise above zero due to warm winds.



The KMA said cold wave advisories will likely be lifted in the afternoon in the central regions and in the northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)