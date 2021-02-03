Main opposition leader proposes bipartisan consultative body on COVID-19 relief

People Power Party floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young addresses the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Rep. Joo Ho-young, the floor leader of the main opposition party, proposed Wednesday the ruling party and the government form a consultative body with it to coordinate COVID-19 relief measures.



"I propose that concerned officials of the ruling and the main opposition parties and the government form a consultative body to enable the speedy and practical provision of assistance to victims reeling from (antivirus business restrictions)," the floor leader of the People Power Party (PPP) said in his parliamentary speech.



His proposal came as the ruling Democratic Party (DP) is scrambling to financially compensate small business owners ordered to close or limit operations as part of antivirus social distancing. The DP is currently reviewing a relevant legislation plan and the provision of the fourth round of COVID-19 relief fund to that end.



"PPP will actively cooperate (with the fourth relief fund plan) as long as it is pursued within the certain limits of the state finance as the president indicated," Joo noted.



The main opposition leader also framed the upcoming Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections, slated for April 7, as those called due to "sexual crimes" by the mayoral predecessors from the DP.



"(The upcoming elections) should be an arena of stern judgment for the Moon Jae-in administration," Joo urged.



"I implore Seoul and Busan citizens to punish the DP for its shamelessness and arrogance." (Yonhap)