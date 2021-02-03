 Back To Top
National

One Marine tests positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 3, 2021 - 10:43       Updated : Feb 3, 2021 - 10:43

A medical worker conducts a COVID-19 test on a citizen at a temporary testing center set up in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
A medical worker conducts a COVID-19 test on a citizen at a temporary testing center set up in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
One Marine officer tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total caseload in the military to 552, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The officer was confirmed to have been infected after undergoing a test ahead of his planned return to the base after leave, according to the ministry.

His unit is in Gimpo, west of Seoul, and he has stayed in Seoul while on leave, it added.

Currently, 165 service members are in isolation in accordance with health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 4,166 people under stricter antivirus measures of its own as a preventive step, the ministry said.

Nationwide, South Korea added 467 more COVID-19 cases, including 433 local infections, raising the total caseload to 79,311, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)

