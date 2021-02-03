 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Top 500 firms' hiring falls in 2020 on coronavirus impact

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 3, 2021 - 09:15       Updated : Feb 3, 2021 - 09:15
Coupang (Yonhap)
Coupang (Yonhap)
South Korea's major companies reduced their hiring of new employees in 2020 in an effort to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.

According to CEO Score, 497 out of the country's top 500 firms by sales newly hired 264,901 workers last year, down 5,902 from the previous year.

The decline compares with an on-year increase of some 17,200 in 2019.

Out of the 22 business sectors, 12 recorded on-year decreases, with the construction and construction materials industry being hit the hardest.

In contrast, such contactless industries as information and technology, electronics, distribution and public service registered net increases.

Leading e-commerce operator Coupang chalked up the largest net increase of 10,872 last year. Global tech behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. raised its headcount by 3,552.

Stung by the coronavirus, Lotte Shopping posted the biggest net decrease of 3,248, followed by top multiplex chain operator CJ CGV with 2,459.

CEO Score predicted the current third wave of COVID-19 infections to have a far-reaching impact on corporate hiring in the first quarter of this year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114