Korea to deploy new 3D forecasting system for forest fires

2,920 hectares of forest were lost due to 620 forest fires in 2020

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Feb 2, 2021 - 16:48       Updated : Feb 2, 2021 - 16:48
Minister Park Chong-ho announces the Korea Forest Service’s yearly plan at Daejeon Government Complex on Monday. (The Korea Forest Service)
The Korea Forest Service will set up a three-dimensional prediction system in a bid to minimize damages from forest fires this year, after a devastating year that has ravaged forests nationwide.

The new 3D forest fire spread forecast program, which recreates the shape of the mountains in digital form, utilizes advanced information and communication technology, the KFS said Monday.

More precise extinguishing missions will be possible when the new 3D program replaces its two-dimensional predecessor, it added.

In addition, it will also deploy a total of 32 surveillance drone teams to monitor hiking in restricted areas and unlawful incineration in the woods.

The KFS plans to build four ICT stations along the east coast where major forest fires have continued to occur over the years. The stations are linked to surveillance cameras, fire and smoke sensors for a quicker response.

The KFS will also construct a 100-kilometer-long road along the east coast that will provide a passage for fire trucks and ambulances while also serving as a fire line.

At least 2,920 hectares of forest were lost due to 620 forest fires last year, data showed. Compared to the average of the past decade, the number of fire cases and lost forest area have increased by 31 percent and 161 percent, respectively.

As dry weather is expected to continue this spring, the risk of forest fires is concerning, the KFS said.

“To keep the safety of forests from fires, our citizens’ active participation and attention are needed,” said forest minister Park Chong-ho. “This year, we will do our best to minimize forest fires with the focus centered around special fire extinguishers and by consolidating the cooperation system of related agencies.”

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
