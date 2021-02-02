 Back To Top
National

More than half of S. Koreans want eased virus curbs on family gatherings for Lunar New Year: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 2, 2021 - 16:03       Updated : Feb 2, 2021 - 16:03

A traditional market in the southeastern city of Daegu shows little traffic on Tuesday, despite its peak season ahead of the Lunar New Year's holiday.
Over half of South Koreans want eased virus curbs for family gatherings of more than four people during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, a survey showed Tuesday.

The country has banned gatherings of five or more people across the country to further slow down the COVID-19 pandemic since last month. On Sunday, health authorities decided to extend tough social distancing guidelines for another two weeks until Feb. 14. The Lunar New Year holiday falls on Feb. 11-13.

According to a survey on 1,000 adults conducted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Jan. 27 and 28, more than 7 out of 10 people said the ban on private gatherings of more than four people was effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

However, 56 percent of the respondents said rules should be eased to allow family meetings of more than four people during the upcoming holiday. (Yonhap)

