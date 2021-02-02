[News Focus] Population decreases in 15 of 17 regions of Korea

The photo shows the interior of a flag carrier departing for Tokyo from Gimpo International Airport in Seoul in 1968, when Korea conducted a nationwide family planning campaign in response to a historic increase in its population between the mid-1950s and mid-1960s. (National Archives of Korea)



SEJONG -- The downhill trajectory in South Korea’s demographic figures, which started in December 2019, continued last month as more cities and provinces posted negative population growth.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the nation’s population declined by 3,091 on-month to 51.825 million in January 2021. In December 2018 the figure stood at 51.826 million.



Furthermore, 15 of the country’s 17 major cities and provinces saw growth in the minus range, with only Sejong and Gyeonggi Province posting positive figures.



Seoul experienced the fastest population decline in the nation: The number of its residents dropped by 10,496 on-month to 9.65 million. Given the 9.73 million figure posted in January 2020, the capital’s population slid by more than 75,000 people in only a year.



Busan was next, losing 2,558 residents, followed by Daegu, which lost 2,533 residents. South Gyeongsang Province saw its population decline by 1,820 people, North Gyeongsang Province by 1,783 people, North Jeolla Province by 1,356 people and South Chungcheong Province by 1,192 people.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)