‘Pause in joint field drills hurts Seoul’s defense against North’

A prolonged pause in South Korea-US joint military exercises involving full-scale field training will diminish Seoul’s capability to mount a defense against North Korea, military experts said ahead of planned March drills. They are expected to be conducted indoors through computers war games.
Last week, Defense Minister Suh Wook confirmed his ministry was preparing for the drills.
Seoul and Washington, which have held drills annually to deter aggression from Pyongyang since the 1953 Korean War armistice, now take part in exercises taking the form of computer simulations of war rather than all-out field exercises.
That has been the new norm since 2019, a year after the first historic summit between the US and North Korea during which President Donald Trump discussed suspending the field drills to facilitate the North’s denuclearization and save costs incurred by deploying military assets.
The US brings in its own troops – including reserve forces who have other jobs – and strategic weapons like stealth bombers and aircraft carriers.
“The full-scale field training is key in the joint drills because the synchronization of assets – troops and equipment – drastically expands our firepower and ensures the optimal combat readiness. We’ve don’t it for decades for a reason,” said Rep. Shin Won-sik of the main opposition People Power Party.
Shin, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff before joining the National Assembly, argued that small-scale or independent field drills -- which Seoul and Washington hold on their own -- cannot replace the decades-old practice.
“If that were the case, we’ve wasted years doing it full-scale together, haven’t we?” the former No. 2 at the JCS said, referring to Foal Eagle, one of the world’s largest field exercises held annually here from 1961 to 2018.
Foal Eagle is one of three key joint drills, with the other two being Key Resolve and Ulchi-Freedom Guardian. UFG is the world’s largest computer simulations of war involving tens of thousands of troops.
Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said suspending the field training is what North Korea wants. American strategic weapons like stealth bombers are a nightmare for leader Kim Jong-un who has to take precautions when they fly over, Shin said.
Kim has repeatedly demanded Seoul stop bringing in what he called “America’s latest weapons.”
Kim Ki-ho, a retired Army colonel who took on roles involving operations at the Combined Forces Command between Seoul and Washington, said leader Kim has another reason for opposing the drills.
“North Korea rallies civilians to take part in their own military drills, which it holds in response to ours. It’s a strain on their economy every time the cash-strapped regime does that,” Kim said, adding Pyongyang can ill afford people straying from their workplace.
The computer war games themselves are insufficient because numbers on computers do not always translate into exactly what they should be on the ground, according to Kim, who said the hiatus in large-scale field training has not opened the way for Pyongyang’s disarmament. Seoul has to reverse course, Kim added.
But there is no sign South Korea will return to the practice in near future. Defense Minister Suh sided with President Moon, who spoke of consulting North Korea on the joint drills if necessary. The pro-engagement leader is seen as seeking a breakthrough in stalled inter-Korean ties.
“We’re blindfolded as long as we don’t get the hands-on experience in the field,” said Kim, a retired colonel at the Combined Forces Command.
By Choi Si-young
