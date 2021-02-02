 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Blinken says US looking for ways to move N. Korea denuclearization forward

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 2, 2021 - 09:11       Updated : Feb 2, 2021 - 09:20

This AFP photo shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holding a press conference at the State Department in Washington last Wednesday. (AFP-Yonhap)
This AFP photo shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holding a press conference at the State Department in Washington last Wednesday. (AFP-Yonhap)
The United States is looking for optimal ways to advance the denuclearization process in North Korea and also deal with "growing problems" from the North's nuclear weapons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken said such measures may include additional sanctions but also diplomatic incentives.

"This is a problem, a bad problem that has gotten worse over time, and I would be the first to acknowledge that it's a problem that has gotten worse across administrations," the top US diplomat said of the North Korean nuclear issue in an interview with NBC News broadcast Monday.

"So the first thing the president has asked us to do is to review the policy to make sure that we are using the most effective tools to advance the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to deal with the problem, the growing problem posed by North Korea's arsenal," he added.

Blinken earlier said the new administration will review the country's "entire approach and policy on North Korea" and find ways to bring the North back to the negotiating table.

The North has been staying away from denuclearization talks since the second summit between leader Kim Jong-un and former US President Donald Trump ended without a deal in Hanoi in February 2019. The first Trump-Kim summit was held in Singapore in June 2018.

Blinken refused to give a clear answer when asked what Kim would have to do to get a meeting President Joe Biden.

"Well, the first thing we're going to do is to review the policy across the board to look at what tools we have, including additional sanctions, including, especially, additional coordination and cooperation with allies and partners, but also to look at diplomatic incentives," he said. "So once we do that, we'll be able to tell you how we plan to move forward."

The new secretary took office last Tuesday, about one week after Biden was sworn in as president.

Biden earlier criticized Trump's meetings with Kim for failing to make any progress while giving Kim global recognition as a leader.

Still, Biden has said he too may agree to meet with Kim if it would help move forward the North's denuclearization process. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114