How Korea’s first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines may roll out

The National Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination center (Yonhap)





The National Medical Center on Monday evening demonstrated how the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations could be carried out.



The state hospital will be the first medical institution to administer the vaccines that are to arrive in the next couple of weeks.



“Once people arrive to get their COVID-19 jabs, they will be screened for symptoms and then verified for eligibility, as vaccinations will be accessible to different groups at a time,” the hospital’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Kim Yeon-jae told reporters.



“And then they will be examined by medical staff briefly for checking that they are in proper condition to receive the shot.”



All of these steps would proceed in a socially distanced manner, he added, with at least 1 meter between people.







Inside the National Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination center (Yonhap)