National

S. Korea expresses concerns over Myanmar coup

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 19:24       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 19:24
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
South Korea expressed concerns Monday after Myanmar's military seized power in an apparent coup and declared a state of emergency following the detention of top civilian leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

"(The government) is paying keen attention to the recent political situation in Myanmar with concerns," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In consideration of the fluid situation in Myanmar, the government will make all-out efforts to ensure the safety and rights of our citizens and businesses currently in Myanmar," it added.

About 3,800 South Koreans are thought to reside in the Southeast Asian country. There have been no reports of Koreans having suffered any damage related to the unstable political situation in the country, a Seoul official said.

In morning raids on Monday, Myanmar's military authorities detained leaders of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, doubling down on their claims of fraud in November elections in which her party won a landslide victory.

The military's control of the country drew international condemnation and raised fears that Myanmar's efforts to consolidate its democracy under a civilian leadership would be derailed. (Yonhap)
