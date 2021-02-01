 Back To Top
S. Korean minister to chair UNESCO session on cultural diversity

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 19:15       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 19:15
Culture Minister Park Yang-woo (The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
South Korea's Culture Minister Park Yang-woo is set to chair a six-day UNESCO online meeting aimed at boosting cultural diversity, the ministry said Monday.

Park will chair the 14th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Culture Expressions from Monday to Saturday, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. 

The teleconference will be attended by delegates from 149 countries, including 24 committee member countries, international organizations and non-governmental organizations, the ministry said.

The online meeting was initially planned to be held in Paris but was replaced with a teleconference due to ongoing pandemic circumstances. 

During the six-day meeting, participants will discuss 18 agenda items, including those related to how the global pandemic has affected the cultural sector.

"In this context, and in that of the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly, the Committee will consider major issues related to the Convention that have been brought to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic: the status of artists and cultural professionals, the protection of the diversity of cultural expressions in the digital environment and preferential treatment for cultural goods and services," UNESCO said on its website.

On the sideline of the intergovernmental meeting, the ministry said it plans to run a two-day session on promoting Korean culture on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Among the events are "Making of 'Parasite': Dialogue with the producer," a meeting with Kwak Sin-ae, the producer of the award-winning film "Parasite." (Yonhap)
