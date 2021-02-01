 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Arario Group Chairman sentenced to two years in jail

By Park Yuna
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 18:51       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 19:23

Kim Chang-il, chairman of Arario Group, was sentenced to two years in jail for a breach of duty involving the operation of a concession stand at a cinema located in the Cheonan Bus Terminal in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, which is owned by the group.

The Daejeon District Court confirmed to The Korea Herald that the ruling took place on Wednesday.

“We cannot elaborate on the details of the case, but we will file an appeal,” an official from the Arario Group told The Korea Herald. The Arario Group runs the Arario Gallery in Cheonan, Seoul and Shanghai, China, and The Arario Museum in Seoul and Jeju Island.

The chairman, also known as Ci Kim, is one of the top collectors in the country and was once listed among the world‘s top 200 art collectors by ART news.

Kim, who is also an artist, was planning an exhibition of his works at Arario Gallery in Cheonan this year. The gallery said that the date of the exhibition has yet to be unconfirmed and that it is likely to be delayed, depending on the pandemic situation.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114