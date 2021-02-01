 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

13 USFK-affiliated people test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 16:30       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 16:30

This photo, taken last Tuesday, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken last Tuesday, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Thirteen people affiliated with the US Forces Korea (USFK), including 11 service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here in the past two weeks, the US military said Monday.

One of the service members and a dependent arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a US government-chartered flight, while the others, including a civilian worker, arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to USFK.

Nine of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the four others were confirmed to have contracted the virus on a subsequent test required to exit quarantine.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the US military said in a release.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK population to 695, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114