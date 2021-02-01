SK chief named to lead country’s top commerce chamber





Chey Tae-won (SK Group)





Chey Tae-won, 60, chairman of South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate in terms of assets, was chosen Monday as the new chief of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and will succeed incumbent Chairman Park Yong-maan.



For the first time, the KCCI is to be led by a figure at the helm of one of the so-called Big Four chaebol -- Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK and LG.



Chey’s appointment was also seen as a signal that the country’s industries are ready to step up their ESG initiatives -- referring to a focus on environmental, social and governance factors -- amid the post-coronavirus new normal.



“The Seoul Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s leadership council has made its unanimous decision to name Chairman Chey as the sole candidate (for the chairman post),” the SCCI and KCCI’s incumbent chief Park Yong-maan told reporters after the council meeting held in the morning.



“I shall now request Chey to accept his candidacy, after which he will be officially appointed to the given post.”



Attending the leadership meeting were Park, KCCI Vice Chairman Woo Tae-hee, Hyundai Motor President Gong Young-woon, LG Corp. Vice Chairman Kwon Young-soo, Lotte Corp. CEO Lee Dong-woo, Samsung Electronics CEO Lee In-yong and others.



“I appreciate the nomination. I shall contemplate on what I may do for the sake of the chamber and for the nation’s economy,” said Chey, accepting the post.



To qualify for the chair post, Chey first joined the 24-member KCCI leadership, replacing SK Holdings CEO Jang Dong-hyun.



According to the KCCI’s long-standing custom, the SCCI chief concurrently holds the KCCI post. The top official is to serve an initial three-year term and may be reelected once.



Chey’s appointment as SCCI chief is to be confirmed at the SCCI’s general meeting Feb. 23 and his position as KCCI chief at a separate KCCI general meeting the following day.



“(Chey) is the most suited person (to take the KCCI chief post) at this point in time, when we are facing the knee point of the fourth industrial revolution,” Park said.



“He not only represents one of the country’s top five business groups but has also proven himself to be a leading figure in terms of sustainable growth, environment and social values.”



As incumbent Chairman Park is to step down in March after serving for more than seven years, the leadership meeting was originally slated for late January but postponed due to uncertainty about who would be chosen.



For several months, speculation surrounded the change of leadership within the influential business group. The list of potential candidates also included LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-yeol and Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin.



Given the circumstances, Chey’s rise to the top post was of little surprise.



Under Chey’s leadership, SK Group has expanded its assets to more than 200 trillion won ($179.08 billion) from 32 trillion won in 2016. Its ranking among conglomerates has climbed from fifth to third, almost catching up with No. 2 Hyundai Motor Group in 2019.



On the back of its chipmaking affiliate SK hynix, the group is expected to make strides amid the growing contactless business trend and IT boom. The country’s No. 2 chipmaker announced earlier in the day that it had completed the construction of a new domestic chip production line in line with its continued efforts to expand its presence in the memory sector.



Also, the conglomerate has drawn praise for its efforts to promote renewable energy, recycled materials and environmental sustainability.



According to the antitrust watchdog the Fair Trade Commission, SK Group has added 22 eco-friendly affiliates under its wing for the past three months -- adding new ones either by founding them or acquiring stakes, with mergers and share sales excluded.



Regarding the recent decision to sell its professional baseball team SK Wyverns to Shinsegae’s hypermarket, Emart, SK Telecom has stated that the move came “in line with the group’s ESG management pillar.”



As Chey was named vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia last year, the disposal of the baseball club led to speculation that the group would focus more on supporting amateur sports and other sectors seen as having geater social value.



By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)