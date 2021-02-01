Retail investors see disappointing performance in January

Amateur share traders, who defended the market from a massive selloff by established investors, have injected nearly half of last year’s investments in January, but their performance remained in the negative territory, data showed Monday.



According to the Korea Exchange, individual investors purchased Kospi-listed stocks worth 22.34 trillion won ($19.97 billion) and 3.51 trillion-won worth of shares from the secondary Kosdaq market. The figures, when combined, are equivalent to 40 percent of the 63.80 trillion won worth of stocks they bought throughout last year, indicating individual traders becoming a powerful new market force.



Despite their audacious investment, ant investors logged a negative performance in January in all the top 10 shares they remain net-buyers as of Jan. 29, the last trading day of the month.



