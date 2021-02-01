 Back To Top
National

S. Korea confirms 7 more cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 34

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 14:52       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 14:53
Travelers wait to receive coronavirus tests at a makeshift clinic at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, last Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Travelers wait to receive coronavirus tests at a makeshift clinic at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, last Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea has confirmed seven more cases of contagious variants of the new coronavirus, bringing the total caseload to 34, according to health authorities on Monday

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the seven people were confirmed to have been infected with three kinds of variants that are known to be more transmissible over the past week.

Of them, four variants were from Britain, followed by one from South Africa and two from Brazil, the KDCA said.

The authorities have said they remain vigilant against the possibility that highly transmissible new variants could spark another uptick in virus cases here.

The recent emergence of several COVID-19 mutations has complicated the global fight against the pandemic because they are more transmissible than the original one.

South Korea has extended the ban on passenger flights arriving from Britain, which has been in place since Dec. 23, until Feb. 11 to block the new virus variant that was first identified in Britain.

The KDCA has conducted further tests, known as next-generation sequencing, on arrivals from Britain and South Africa. The method provides an effective way to identify coronavirus strains and other pathogens without prior knowledge of the organisms.

Also, all foreign entrants must present papers showing negative PCR tests taken within 72 hours of their departure for South Korea.

The country added 305 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest number in over two months, to stay in the 300s for the second straight day, according to the KDCA. (Yonhap)
