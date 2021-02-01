 Back To Top
Business

SK Telecom to sell Facebook’s VR device Oculus Quest 2 in S. Korea

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 15:57       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 15:57
Models showcase Facebook’s latest virtual reality device Oculus Quest 2. (SKT)
Models showcase Facebook’s latest virtual reality device Oculus Quest 2. (SKT)
SK Telecom said Monday it would begin sales of Facebook’s latest virtual reality device, the Oculus Quest 2, in South Korea, starting Tuesday.

The Oculus Quest 2 will go on sale from 414,000 won ($370) at SK Telecom’s offline and online stores.

The device is equipped with Qualcomm Technologies’ XR2 chipset and supports almost-4K resolution display. It also allows users to toggle between 72 hertz, 80 hertz and 90 hertz refresh rate modes.

The standalone virtual reality headset will support around 200 games, including virtual reality rhythm game Beat Saber and shooter game Population: One.

SK Telecom said it plans to add the multiplayer social VR game Crazy World VR during the first half of the year. The company would make its Jump application available for the Oculus users during the second half as well. SK Telecom currently offers augmented reality and VR content through Jump.

The telecommunications firm also produces 3D hologram content at its studio, equipped with Microsoft’s volumetric video capture technology.

Through its partnership with Facebook, SK Telecom has been selling the Oculus Go, the US firm’s first generation virtual reality device, since 2019.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
